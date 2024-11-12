He was serving as Special Secretary in the Agricultural Department in Kerala government until his suspension on Monday.

Becoming an IAS officer is a dream for many UPSC aspirants. However, only a few people got the IAS rank after clearing all three stages of the UPSC civil services exam -- prelims, mains and interviews. Once joining the service, IAS officers get many responsibilities. However, sometimes disciplinary action is taken against them due to several reasons. Now a Kerala IAS officer has been suspended by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government for publicly posting 'derogatory remarks' against a senior IAS officer.

His name is IAS N Prashanth, the 2007 batch IAS officer. He was serving as Special Secretary in the Agricultural Department until his suspension on Monday. He is widely known as 'Collector Bro.' He faced suspension for publicly criticising senior IAS officer and Additional Chief Secretary A Jayathilak on social media. Prasanth accused Jayathilak of unethical behaviour and made serious allegations against him.

IAS Prasanth became famous during his tenure as Kozhikode District Collector. He was quite active on social media and became popular for his social initiatives. He used Facebook to engage with citizens directly, seeking their input and feedback on various issues.

IAS Prasanth is a law graduate and has authored three books: Collector Bro: The Quixotic ‘Thallals’ of a Civil Servant, Life Boy - The Little Book of Happiness (Santhoshathinte Kochupusthakam), and Broswami Stories. The IAS officer still shares updates from personal and professional life. He currently has 50.8K followers on Instagram.