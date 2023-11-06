Meet Kartik Jeevani who cracked UPSC exam thrice to fulfill his IAS dream, his AIR is...

Headlines

Delhi air pollution: When will Delhi NCR’s AQI improve? Know reason behind worsening air quality

Mahadev app: BJP releases video of accused who claims to have ‘proof’ against Bhupesh Baghel; conspiracy, says Congress

Donald Trump to testify in civil fraud trial today as business empire lies at stake

‘Cut Gaza Strip into two’ amid ‘significant airstrikes’, says Israeli military as death toll touches 10,000

Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP 4 imposed, ban on vehicles registered outside of Delhi; AQI turns ‘severe plus’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi air pollution: When will Delhi NCR’s AQI improve? Know reason behind worsening air quality

Mukesh Ambani launches JioMotive, to turn any car into ‘smart car’ at 58% discount; check price, features, how to use

Mahadev app: BJP releases video of accused who claims to have ‘proof’ against Bhupesh Baghel; conspiracy, says Congress

Diabetes: 8 tips to manage blood sugar levels naturally

9 motivational quotes by Kareena Kapoor

12 Bollywood actresses who are aging like a fine wine

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Bigg Boss 17: Viewers call Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande's 'ugly' fight with Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma staged; here's why

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Janaki Baa aka Aparna Kanekar passes away at 83, co-star Lovey Sasan pens emotional note

Know whopping amount spent on Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi lavish wedding in Italy

HomeEducation

Education

Meet Kartik Jeevani who cracked UPSC exam thrice to fulfill his IAS dream, his AIR is...

IAS officer Kartik Jivani cracked the UPSC exam three times. Know his journey here.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 05:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

UPSC is one of the toughest exams in the world and people spent years preparing for the IAS exam. Some aspirants appear for the civil services exam multiple times. One such name is IAS Kartik Jeevani. Jeevani's unwavering focus and dedication cracked the IAS exam. 

Kartik wanted to become an IPS officer initially but after his first attempt, he failed. However, he realised that if he prepared dedicatedly, he could become an IAS officer. 

With his dedication and hard work, he cracked the IPS exam in 2017 with All India Rank (AIR) 94. 

Even though Kartik has cleared the IPS exam, he still aimed to become an IAS officer. He appeared for the UPSC exam again and even after being a serving IPS officer, he cracked the exam again with an AIR 84. 

In 2020, he appeared for his final attempt and secured AIR 8 to become an IAS officer. His story is an inspiration for many students.  

Read: This IAS officer, DU alumnus, cracked UPSC in third attempt with AIR...

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Ranveer Singh turns DJ at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash, dedicates Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa song to Deepika Padukone

Viral video: Elderly couple dancing to Dil Tera Aashiq will make you say wow, watch

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: 13 seats to watch out for

Delhi Air Pollution: Government decides to close all primary classes in city till...

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Meet the richest candidate in fray with assets worth Rs...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE