Meet Karmila Toppo, teacher who crosses river to reach school everyday; know her inspiring story

Karmila Toppo, a primary school teacher, crosses the river every day to get to the school in the district's Dhourpur village because she wants to "build the future of the children." There is no alternative route to go to the school, Toppo told ANI.

Karmila lives in Vadrafnagar with her two children and her husband. Her husband is also a teacher posted in another development block of the district. Karmila comes from Vadrafnagar by scooty and then after parking the scooty in Madhna village adjacent to the river, reaches her school Dhaurpur. But even the river that falls in between does not stop Karmila's way and Karmila goes to her school after crossing the river in waist-deep water.

In addition, Balrampur Collector Rimijiyus Ekka praised Toppo for her endeavours and expected other teachers to stay loyal to their duties. "Surely this teacher is doing her work very sincerely. I would expect similar work from other teachers as well. Other teachers should also be loyal to their duty and reach school on time," said Collector Ekka.

