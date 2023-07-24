Headlines

Mahindra Thar rival Force Gurkha to get 5-door version soon, spotted testing with Mercedes-Benz engine

UPSC success story: Meet Mohammed Husain, Mumbai dock worker's son who lived in slum, cracked IAS exam with AIR 570

Gyanvapi survey explained: What is ASI's 'detailed scientific investigation' at Varanasi mosque?

This player owns most expensive house in all Indian cricketers; not MS Dhoni, Sachin, Ganguly, Rohit Sharma

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani to revamp stores of Rs 918000 crore firm with international designs, local touch

Meet Karmila Toppo, teacher who crosses river to reach school everyday; know her inspiring story

Karmila Toppo, a primary school teacher, crosses the river on a daily basis to reach the school located in Dhourpur village in the district.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 08:55 AM IST

Karmila Toppo, a primary school teacher, crosses the river every day to get to the school in the district's Dhourpur village because she wants to "build the future of the children." There is no alternative route to go to the school, Toppo told ANI.  

"There are two rivers on my way which I have to cross in order to reach the school. There is no other way. I come every day to build the future of the children," she said. 

Karmila lives in Vadrafnagar with her two children and her husband. Her husband is also a teacher posted in another development block of the district. Karmila comes from Vadrafnagar by scooty and then after parking the scooty in Madhna village adjacent to the river, reaches her school Dhaurpur. But even the river that falls in between does not stop Karmila's way and Karmila goes to her school after crossing the river in waist-deep water.  

In addition, Balrampur Collector Rimijiyus Ekka praised Toppo for her endeavours and expected other teachers to stay loyal to their duties. "Surely this teacher is doing her work very sincerely. I would expect similar work from other teachers as well. Other teachers should also be loyal to their duty and reach school on time," said Collector Ekka. 

(with inputs from ANI)

