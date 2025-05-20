The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the results of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2024. Coming from Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi, Anabh has topped the Indian Forest Service examination.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the results of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2024. The candidate who topped the list is Kanika Anabh with AIR 1. Coming from Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi, Anabh has topped the Indian Forest Service examination in the entire country. She has reached this level through her hard work and determination. She studied from Ranchi’s JVM Shyamli School.

Who is IFS topper Kanika Anabh?

Kanika Anabh’s father Abhay Kumar Sinha is a retired Principal District judge from Khunti and her mother, Anita Sinha, is a homemaker. Not only did her hard work pay off but her family also supported her immensely. However, this did not come easily to her as after working hard for two attempts, she not only cleared the exam but topped the entire exam in the whole country in her third attempt. She was a biology student in her school which she passed in 2014. She was a brilliant student in her school.

Prior to this, Shakti Dubey has topped the UPSC CSE 2024. She received AIR 1 in the entire UPSC exam when the commission had declared civil services results for 2024. Kanika Anabh has made the whole country and especially her district and state very proud of this big achievement.

UPSC CSE 2024

The examination was conducted between 24 November to 1 December 2024 after which a personality test was held between 21 April to 2 May. 143 candidates have been recommended for appointment for diverse categories. The commission has selected 40 candidates from the general category, 19 from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 50 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 23 from Scheduled Castes (SC), and 11 from Scheduled Tribes (ST).

There are two vacancies which are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD-1). However, these will be carried forward in the next recruitment batch as this year these seats remained vacant due to the unavailability of the required candidates.