Meet Kamyaa Misra, who became IPS at 22, known as Bihar's Lady Singham, later resigned at 28 due to..., made big revelations about...

Amaal Mallik to join Bigg Boss 19? Father Daboo Malik breaks his silence

Massive LPG Tanker Explosion in Hoshiarpur: Fire kills 3, destroys 30 shops; rescue operation underway

'Touched me very...': Daisy Shah recalls disturbing incidents of harassment in Dombivli, during song shoot in Jaipur

Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement from all formats of cricket, says 'good things must come to an end'

What is 'Shrekking'? The viral dating trend that sounds cute but can break your heart

Loved watching Kajol's The Trial? Here are 5 must-watch legal dramas you can't miss

Anil Ambani denies allegations after CBI raids in bank fraud case, says 'he has been selectively singled out'

Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty swear by THIS simple morning drink for glowing skin and good digestion

6 on-screen stars who excelled as villains in Indian serials: Anupam Shyam, Ronit Roy, Urvashi Dholakia, more

Bank Holiday on August 25: Banks to remain CLOSED in this state on Monday, check full list here

Amaal Mallik to join Bigg Boss 19? Father Daboo Malik breaks his silence

Amaal Mallik to join Bigg Boss 19? Father Daboo Malik breaks his silence

‘Touched me very...’: Daisy Shah recalls disturbing incidents of harassment in Dombivli, during song shoot in Jaipur

‘Touched me very...’: Daisy Shah recalls disturbing incidents of harassment

What is 'Shrekking'? The viral dating trend that sounds cute but can break your heart

What is 'Shrekking'? The viral dating trend that sounds cute but can break your

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

Education

EDUCATION

Meet Kamyaa Misra, who became IPS at 22, known as Bihar's Lady Singham, later resigned at 28 due to..., made big revelations about...

Meet IPS Kamya Misra, who is a perfect example of 'Beauty with brain.' She cleared UPSC exam with an impressive rank at the age of 22, but she later resigned from the position at the age of 28. But why did she resigned?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 10:42 AM IST

Meet Kamyaa Misra, who became IPS at 22, known as Bihar's Lady Singham, later resigned at 28 due to..., made big revelations about...
Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IPS Kamyaa Misra, who is a perfect example of 'Beauty with brain.' She cleared UPSC exam with an impressive rank at the age of 22, but she later resigned from the position at the age of 28. But why did she resigned?

Meet IPS Kamyaa Misra

Kamyaa Misra hails from Odisha and is a daugter of a businessman. She is a resident of Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, the native city of President Draupadi Murmu. Kamyaa did her graduation from prestigious college Lady Shriram College, Delhi University. She cleared UPSC exam in 2019, at the age of just 22 and secured AIR 172. Kamyaa was first given Himachal cadre, and was later transferred to Bihar cadre after her marriage to IPS Awadesh Saroj. During her training, she met IPS Awadesh Saroj and later got married in a high-profile wedding in Udaipur in 2021. Her husband Awadhesh is also a 2019 batch IPS officer, who is a native of Karauli district of Rajasthan. He cleared UPSC after the second attempt in the year 2019. Awadhesh did B.Tech in Aerospace from IIT Mumbai in 2015 and taught JEE students for seven to eight months in coaching centers in Jodhpur and Nashik. After this, he went to Delhi and prepared for UPSC. After getting selected in IPS, Awadhesh got Bihar cadre. Kamyaa's in-laws are in Hindaun City of Karauli district.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Why did IPS Kamyaa Misra resigned?

After working for 6 years, Kamyaa Mishra also known as Bihar's 'Lady Singham' resigned from IPS position at the age of 28 in August 2024. As per reports, Kamyaa Mishra had made many big revelations in the murder case of former minister Mukesh Sahni's father Jitan Ram, after which she was constantly in the headlines in the same year as her resignation. As per many media reports, Kamyaa took the big decision to quit her job due to personal and family reasons. Kamyaa's father Rajkumar Mishra is a big businessman of mining and steel. Kamyaa is his only child, when Kamyaa Mishra got selected for IPS, she had promised to do IPS job for only 5 years. At the time when Kamya resigned, she was the rural SP of Darbhanga district of Bihar. While Kamyaa's husband Awadhesh is posted in Gopalganj, Bihar. As per reports, she resigned from IPS to take care of her father's business. After this she went on a long vacation.

ALSO READ: Meet Neha Byadwal, who is perfect example of 'beauty with brain,' failed UPSC exam three times, later became IAS with AIR..., her marksheet goes viral

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
