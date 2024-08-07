Meet Kamya Mishra, who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, became IPS but resigned after 4 years due to...

Kamya Mishra, a dedicated and accomplished IPS officer from the 2019 batch of the Bihar cadre, has recently made headlines by resigning from her position. She submitted her resignation to the police headquarters, citing personal reasons, though it has yet to be accepted. Mishra was serving as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Darbhanga, Bihar, at the time of her resignation.

Often referred to as "Lady Singham," Kamya Mishra's journey is a testament to her unwavering dedication and determination. Hailing from Odisha, Kamya has been a diligent student since childhood. She achieved an impressive 98 percent in her Class 12th examinations, becoming the regional topper. She then enrolled at Delhi University, pursuing her graduation from Lady Shri Ram College. It was during this time that she decided to prepare for the UPSC exams.

Kamya cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam on her first attempt at the age of 22, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 172 that too without any coaching. Her success led her to become an Indian Police Service officer in 2019.

Kamya Mishra initially joined the Himachal Pradesh cadre but was later transferred to the Bihar cadre. Throughout her career, she has handled significant responsibilities, including the security of the Chief Minister's residence and the Secretariat. One of her notable assignments was leading the investigation in the Jeetan Sahni murder case, involving the father of former minister and VIP (Vikassheel Insaan Party) chief Mukesh Sahni.

Recently, Kamya Mishra decided to resign from her IPS position to join her family business. In conversations with the media, she expressed her desire to work alongside her father in their family enterprise. As the only daughter, she felt a strong sense of duty to support her parents in managing the business.

In 2021, Kamya married Awadhesh Saroj, an IPS officer from the Bihar cadre and an IIT Bombay graduate. Currently, Awadhesh Saroj is posted in Muzaffarpur.

Kamya Mishra's journey from a top student to a dedicated IPS officer and now transitioning to support her family business is truly inspiring. Her story reflects the power of perseverance, hard work, and the importance of family. As she embarks on this new chapter, her legacy in the police force and her contributions to society will undoubtedly continue to inspire many.