IPS officer Kamya Mishra, popularly known as Bihar’s ‘lady Singham’ for her quick wit and unwavering commitment, has resigned after serving the police department for just six years. She cleared her UPSC exam and became an IPS officer at the age of 22 but left the job at 28.

IPS officer Kamya Mishra, popularly known as Bihar’s ‘lady Singham’ for her quick wit and unwavering commitment, has resigned after serving the police department for just six years. Mishra had submitted her resignation in August 2024, but the President has now accepted the same. Her short service has been significant to the police department due to her strong work commitment, brilliant mind and responsible character. She cleared her UPSC exam and became an IPS officer at the age of 22. However, with her brilliant career, many of her colleagues wondered why she left her prestigious job at just 28.

Who is Kamya Mishra?

Kamya Mishra was born in Odisha and since childhood has been a brilliant student who received 98 percent in her class 12th exam which tells her excellence in the coveted UPSC exam which she passed in 2019 at the age of 22 and receiving All India Rank of 172. This was the result of her hard work and academic brilliance which led her to become IPS officer. Kamya Mishra completed her graduation from the prestigious University of Delhi’s well-known Lady Shri Ram College.

Kamya Mishra’s excellent career

IPS officer Kamya Mishra worked initially with the Himachal Pradesh cadre after which, she was transferred to the Bihar cadre. Her real police journey started then as she built for herself a repute of a strong willed and committed police officer with strong decision-making skills and high leadership qualities. Her career is an inspiration to many women who wants to make impact in the defence services.

Kamya Mishra is married to 2021 batch IPS officer Avadesh Saroj who also belongs to the Bihar Cadre. At the time of her resignation, Mishra was holding the title of Darbhanga’s Superintendent of Police (SP).