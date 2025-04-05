EDUCATION
Known for her strong presence and popularity on social media, Kamya served as an IPS officer for six years before stepping down
Kamya Mishra, a 2019 batch IPS officer from the Bihar cadre, has made headlines after resigning from her job at the age of 28. Known for her strong presence and popularity on social media, Kamya served as an IPS officer for six years before stepping down. Her early resignation has surprised many, as becoming an IPS officer is considered a dream job after years of hard work.
Originally from Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, Kamya cracked the UPSC exam at the young age of 22 and was first allotted the Himachal Pradesh cadre. However, after marrying her batchmate, IPS officer Awadhesh Saroj Dixit, she was transferred to the Bihar cadre. Awadhesh is a native of Karauli district in Rajasthan and currently posted in Gopalganj, Bihar.
Kamya and Awadhesh met during their training and got married in 2021 in Udaipur. Awadhesh, also a 2019 batch officer, holds a B.Tech in Aerospace Engineering from IIT Bombay. Before joining the civil services, he taught JEE students in Jodhpur and Nashik for several months.
Kamya's ties with Rajasthan go beyond her marriage — her in-laws live in Hindaun City, Karauli.
According to reports, Kamya’s father, Rajkumar Mishra, is a prominent businessman in the mining and steel industry, and she is his only child. It is believed that Kamya resigned to help manage her family’s business. At the time of her resignation, she was serving as the Rural SP of Darbhanga, Bihar. Her decision has created a buzz across the country and sparked conversations about career choices and responsibilities.
