Balancing a full-time job while preparing for the exam was an immense challenge. His days started at 7 am with a long commute between Faridabad and Noida, followed by work until 6:30 pm.

Kailash Goyal from Malav village in Aligarh is a remarkable example of hard work and determination. Faced with the challenges of supporting his family through a demanding 9-to-5 job, Kailash dedicated his nights to studying for one of India’s toughest exams, the GATE. His preparation began in 2016 and faced repeated failures. By 2018, he made the difficult decision to drop out of his M.Tech programmeto focus entirely on his dream. During the lockdown, Kailash worked at a small grocery store and taught students in his village to make ends meet.

In October 2022, Kailash joined PhysicsWallah as a Subject Matter Expert for the GATE Academics Team. Balancing a full-time job while preparing for the exam was an immense challenge. His days started at 7 am with a long commute between Faridabad and Noida, followed by work until 6:30 pm. Despite exhaustion, he would head to the library at 9 pm and study until 2 am. Living in a single room with minimal resources, Kailash later shifted to a double room to create a dedicated space for his preparation.

Through sheer grit and unwavering determination, Kailash overcame self-doubt and fatigue, driven by the responsibility of securing his family’s future. His journey culminated in an extraordinary achievement—AIR-1 (Instrumentation Engineering) and AIR-2 (Electrical Engineering) in GATE 2025. Kailash’s story is not just about academic success; it is an inspiring testament to resilience, hard work, and hope for millions striving toward their dreams.