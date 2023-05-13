Meet Kafi, an acid attack survivor who scores 95% in CBSE class 10 exams despite the challenges

Meet Kafi, an acid attack survivor who scores 95% in CBSE class 10 exams

In the CBSE 10th result 2023, Kafi, a 15-year-old girl from the Chandigarh Institute of the Blind, topped her school with a stellar score of 95.20 percent. She did not have an easy time getting to this point, though. Kafi, a victim of an acid attack, was attacked by three jealous neighbours in the Hisar village of Budhana when she was just three years old.

Kafi suffered severe burns to her face and limbs as a result of the attack, and she also lost her vision. Despite this, Kafi persisted in her battle to realise her aspirations.

Kafi's father got her admitted to Delhi AIIMS for treatment, where doctors told the family that Kafi would remain blind for the rest of her life. The doctor managed to save her life, but they could not save her eyesight because she had severe burns all over her mouth and arms.

Due to the father of Kafi's advocacy for justice, the attackers were given a two-year prison term by the Hisar district court. But the attackers are now free after serving their time, which alarms Kafi's family.

Kafi's education

Kafi enrolled at the blind school in Hisar when she was eight years old. Her family moved to Chandigarh after she finished her first and second years of schooling there due to a lack of facilities. Father of Kafi is a contract peon employed by Chandigarh Secretariat.

Kafi's enthusiasm for learning remained unwavering despite the difficulties and a lack of resources. She received immediate admission to Class 6 at Chandigarh's Institute for the Blind in Sector 26 since she had always excelled academically.

Kafi's aspirations

Kafi aspires to honour her family by becoming an IAS official. Her father, Pawan, has great expectations for her and is proud of all that she has accomplished. He reveals that he named his daughter with the hope of never needing another daughter. He is now overcome with emotion and pride.

Kafi has inspired many despite the difficulties she has encountered and the ongoing appeal against her assailants. Her tenacity and fortitude have demonstrated that no challenge is insurmountable and that anything is achievable with diligence and a never-give-up mindset.

