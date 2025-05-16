In a remarkable tale of hard work and resilience, a young student at The Blind School, Chandigarh, topped her school, clinching an impressive 95.6 per cent.

In a remarkable tale of hard work and resilience, a young student at The Blind School, Chandigarh, topped her school, clinching an impressive 95.6 per cent. Kafi, 17, is an acid attack survivor who simply refused to bow down to setbacks. Let’s get to unlock her journey further.

Who is Kafi?

Kafi lost her eyesight at the age of three when she was subjected to an acrimonious acid attack by three neighbours residing in the village of Budhana in Haryana's Hisar district, reports India Today. The attack left Kafi with severe burns on her face. However, she did not give up and decided to keep going in order to achieve her dreams.

Using audiobooks as her primary tool of study, Kafi successfully completed her Class 10th with 95.2 per cent in the board exams. In a conversation with India Today, Kafi recalled the tragedy and shared how doctors helped her with the recovery process. "The doctors saved my life, but not my eyesight," she stated.

When she was in sixth grade, she enrolled in the Blind School in Chandigarh - from where her life took a fresh turn. She went more focussed towards her goals, consistently topping her class.

Kafi's father works as a peon at the mini secretariat in Chandigarh. He is immensely proud of his daughter. Meanwhile, as per the media report, she has already appeared for Delhi University entrance exam and is confident of securing a seat.

She wants to pursue political science and dreams of becoming an IAS officer.