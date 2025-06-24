Smt K Kamini Maheswari is a senior DRDO scientist known for her pioneering work in developing indigenous combat and weapon control systems for India’s defence.

Smt K Kamini Maheswari, an accomplished engineer and Outstanding Scientist, currently serves as the Project Director at the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) in Hyderabad. She has been an integral part of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) since 1994, dedicating over 30 years to India’s defence technology and innovation. After earning her Bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the Government College of Engineering, Thirunelveli, Tamil Nadu in 1993, she completed a specialised Electronics Fellowship Course at the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), Pune in 1994. Her academic background laid the foundation for a remarkable career in the development of advanced weapon systems.

Smt Maheswari has made significant contributions in the design and development of Command Control Systems for Anti-Ship Missiles (ASM), as well as Weapon Control Systems for Surface-to-Air Missiles (SAM). She also played a key role in creating onboard electronic systems used in defence weapons.

One of her most notable achievements was leading the team that developed India’s first Combat Planning System for a major weapon platform. This system is now deployed at the country's borders, functioning reliably in all terrains and weather conditions. Under her leadership, many of the technologies used have been successfully indigenised, reducing dependency on foreign components and boosting local manufacturing.

Her deep understanding of systems engineering, methodical approach, and strong coordination with DRDO labs, the armed forces, industries, and academic institutions have been vital to her success. She has not only contributed to the development of cutting-edge technology but has also strengthened India’s push for self-reliance or Aatmanirbharata in defence.

In recognition of her exceptional work, Smt Maheswari has received several prestigious awards including the DRDO Award for Performance Excellence (2004), the DRDL Technology Group Award (2012), and the DRDO Award for Outstanding Technology Development (2017). In 2024, she was honoured with the A Lalitha Commendation, which celebrates world-class women engineers and pioneers in India.

Outside of her professional life, she enjoys reading, creating rangoli, travelling, and swimming—activities that reflect her creative and balanced personality.

