Meet woman who cracked IIT-JEE, went to IIT Madras but left after a year due to...

When Jyoti joined IIT Madras, she was excited to study Physics, however, things changed when she joined the NCC as a cadet. She found herself balancing life as both an IIT student and a cadet.

Sometimes, hearing about something can inspire us to make big decisions. This is the story of Jyoti Rao, a girl who first learned about the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for engineering from her sister during school. Her sister, who went to Sikar from Ghardana Khurd in Rajasthan for NEET UG coaching, often mentioned that JEE is one of the hardest exams in India.

Motivated by her sister's stories, Jyoti decided to take on this challenge. She knew JEE was very prestigious and tough, so she worked hard and passed the IIT JEE Advanced exam in 2022. She then joined the Integrated Dual Degree Program in Physics at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras). However, later on, she decided to prepare for the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam instead. She passed the exam and reached the SSB round but failed the medical test. After this, she went back to IIT Madras to start her first year again.

When Jyoti joined IIT Madras, she was excited to study Physics, however, things changed when she joined the NCC as a cadet. She found herself balancing life as both an IIT student and a cadet. This experience made her realize she wanted a career in the defense sector.

With strong support from her parents and IIT Madras, Jyoti decided to leave her studies for a year in 2022 to prepare for the NDA entrance exam. This wasn't easy. While her friends went to classes, she spent long hours studying alone in her room or the library.

Jyoti passed the NDA entrance exam and the tough five-day SSB interview but was declared medically unfit because of vision problems. Despite this setback, her parents and institute continued to support her. Encouraged by them, she rejoined IIT Madras in the 2023 batch and started her first year again, beginning her journey anew.