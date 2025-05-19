Jyoti Rani, hails from Bihar. Her father is a pickup driver and her mother is an Anganwadi worker. She is originally from Raxaul block of East Champaran district of Bihar. Her ancestral home is Chikani village of Jokiyari Panchayat near Bihar Nepal

A secured government job over a private job, is a dream of many students. When Covid 19 lockdown hit, it affected the lives of many people. It left many people jobless. But when there's will, there's way, and Dimple Jyoti Rani is one of the example. Her tory is very inspiring, how she cracked Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam, without any coaching.

SDM Dimple Jyoti Rani

Jyoti Rani, hails from a simple family and her financial condition was not good, her father is a pickup driver and her mother is an Anganwadi worker. She is originally from Raxaul block of East Champaran district of Bihar. Her ancestral home is Chikani village of Jokiyari Panchayat near Bihar Nepal border.

She completed her studies till 12th from Patna and started preparing for exam. She took a one year drop for IIT preparations. But she did not lose hope. She did B.Tech from Electronics and Communication, Jaipur and got a private job, with annual package of 6 lakhs. She left this job during covid lockdown.

Jyoti Rani cracked BPSC, one of the most difficult examination and with tough competition, without any coaching. YouTube was her teacher. She used to watch YouTube videos as her study material. After she got her result, she and her father started crying, said Jyoti. She secured 256th rank in the 67th BPSC and was first posted in West Champaran.