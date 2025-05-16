She became the second girl to achieve this feat, among 14 toppers with a perfect score. And she did this without coaching, and chose to stay in Guwahati for JEE preparation with study materials and self-study.

With unwavering faith, unrelenting passion, and hard work, success becomes inevitable. And for students aspiring to become IAS officers, engineers, doctors, and professionals in other fields, victory is achieved only when they push boundaries and shatter limitations.JEE topper Sneha Pareek’s success journey is the testament as she secured 100 percent marks in JEE Mains with her dedication and hard work.

Born in Assam, Guwahati, Sneha Pareek scripted history by scoring a perfect 300/300 in JEE Main 2022 Session 1. She became the second girl to achieve this feat, among 14 toppers with a perfect score. And she did this without coaching, and chose to stay in Guwahati for JEE preparation with study materials and self-study. Pareek didn’t go to Kota, and remained in Guwahati near family for the preparations. "I had heard stories of students experiencing loneliness during their preparation at Kota. I didn't want to go through the same. Staying close to the family was a great mental support and morale booster," the topper was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Pareek used Allen Career Institute's coaching notes, HC Verma's physics books, and Sudarshan Guha's chemistry books to prepare for her JEE exams. Pareek’s businessman father Rajiv Pareek and homemaker mother Sarita Pareek gave her immense support. She has been a bright student since the beginning as she scored 95% in Class 10. She comes from a family where her father, Rajiv Pareek, is a businessman and her mother, Sarita Pareek, is a homemaker. According to the Indian Express reports, Pareek studied for around 12 to 13 hours daily and focused on JEE preparation over board exams. She also skipped Session 2 of JEE Main and instead prepared for JEE Advanced.

By studying for 6-7 hours, Pareek claimed to clear the JEE Advanced exam. As per information on her Linkedin profile, she has secured an All India Rank of 447 in JEE Advanced. She attributed her success to self-study and the guidance of the institute. Following victory in JEE Advanced, she got admission in the prestigious Indian Institute of Delhi, (IIT Delhi). She is currently pursuing Computer Science in the third year of Bachelor of Technology.