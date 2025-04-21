After exemplary performance in JEE Mains 2025, she is already looking ahead to the JEE Advanced exam on May 18, aiming to perform well.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main Session 2 Result 2025 on April 19, 2025. Among the successful candidates, several students achieved 100 percentile scores in both sessions of the JEE Main exam. Sai Manogna Guthikonda is one of them, having secured 100 percentile as the only female candidate among 14 top scorers in Session 1, and again scoring 100 percentile alongside another female top performer Devatta Majhi, in Session 2 among 24 top scorers.

Sai Manogna Guthikonda ranks first in JEE Mains 2025 in women’s category

Sai Manogna Guthikonda, a student of Bhashyam IIT Junior College, achieved 100 percentile in both JEE Main 2025 sessions, ranking 12th in the general category and 1st in the women's category in Session 1. Notably, she accomplished this feat through self-study without any coaching. Her success has brought excitement to her family and neighbours in Palnadu district.

Recently, she revealed in an interview that she studied 12-14 hours daily, balancing schoolwork and JEE prep. Her favorite subjects are Computer Science and Mathematics. Manogna studied in a group with six friends, which eliminated the need for coaching. Sundays were her rest days, where she'd wake up late and watch motivational videos from IIT students.

Manogna, whose father is a mechanical engineering professor and mother is a nutritionist, deactivated her social media accounts after Class 10 on her parents' advice to focus on studies. Her elder brother is currently in his final year at IIT. Manogna recently completed her intermediate exams with the Andhra Pradesh Board.

Sai Manogna Guthikonda aims to study electrical engineering

After exemplary performance in JEE Mains 2025, Manogna is already looking ahead to the JEE Advanced exam on May 18, aiming to perform well. She thanked her chemistry teacher, A. Sambasiva Rao, for his significant support, and also credited her parents and school principal for keeping her focused on her goal. She aims to secure admission to a top IIT, focusing on Electronics and communication engineering.