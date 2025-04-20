Om Prakash mentioned that he studied for 8-9 hours daily, analyzed his tests, and corrected his mistakes. To stay focused, he limited his mobile phone use, avoiding distractions.

Born on January 12, 2008, Om Prakash hails from a well-educated family in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. His father, Kamlakant Behera, serves in the Odisha Administrative Services, while his mother, Smita, is a dedicated college lecturer. His journey began with a stellar performance in his Class 10 exams, where he scored an impressive 92%. This achievement paved the way for his enrollment at Allen Career Institute in Kota, where he became part of the regular classroom program.

Om Prakash achieved big when he cracked JEE Mains 2025 with a perfect score of 300/300, securing rank 1. However, behind his success lies the unwavering support of his parents, particularly his mother, Smita Rani Behera. A college lecturer by profession, Smita took a three-year break from her career to be by her son's side as he prepared for the JEE exams in Kota. Further, Prakash credited Allen Career Institute and Kota's competitive environment for his success. He noted exceptional faculty, comprehensive study material, and the highly competitive atmosphere for playing a pivotal role in shaping his preparation.

Om Prakash mentioned that he studied for 8-9 hours daily, analyzed his tests, and corrected his mistakes. His strategy was to focus on the present and not dwell on the past. To stay focused, he limited his mobile phone use, avoiding distractions. Instead, he read novels to relax his mind. This balanced approach helped him stay on track and achieve his goal. With his perfect score and top rank, he has set a shining example for aspirants across the country.

The 17-year-old has his sights set on the next phase of his academic journey. Currently gearing up for the JEE Advanced exam, he is determined to take his talents to the next level. His ultimate goal is to secure a spot at IIT Bombay, where he aims to pursue a BTech degree in Computer Science.