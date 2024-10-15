The man cleared the highly competitive National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG), a major achievement for someone who spent his career in banking before turning to his passion for medicine

Jay Kishore Pradhan, a 64-year-old retired State Bank of India (SBI) employee from Odisha, has proven that it's never too late to chase your dreams. In 2020, Pradhan cleared the highly competitive National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG), a major achievement for someone who spent his career in banking before turning to his passion for medicine.

After retiring as a deputy manager, Pradhan could have settled into a quiet life. Instead, he decided to pursue his long-time dream of becoming a doctor. Balancing family responsibilities, he enrolled in an online coaching program to prepare for NEET. Despite the challenges of studying after retirement, Pradhan’s dedication paid off.

In a country where age often limits educational aspirations, Pradhan’s success stands as an inspiring reminder that determination has no age limit.

His hard work earned him a seat at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), allowing him to step into the medical field.

Pradhan’s achievement is also a testament to the National Medical Commission Act, which sets no upper age limit for NEET candidates. This policy encourages students of all ages to follow their educational goals, reminding everyone that it’s never too late to start again.