Meet man, ex-banker who cracked NEET at 64 to fulfill MBBS dream, he is from...

This man cracked the NEET exam at 64 years of age to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor. Know details here.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 04:30 PM IST

article-main
It is a common belief that when a person begins to work and earn, then going back to education is quite impossible. But there are some people in our society who have proved this stereotype wrong and have pursued education and, more interestingly achieved great academic success even after retirement. 

One such example is Jay Kishore Pradhan, an ex-banker who cracked the NEET exam at the age of 64. 

Jay Kishore Pradhan hails from Odisha. He retired as a deputy manager from the State Bank of India (SBI). After retirement, he wanted to revisit his dream of pursuing a career in the medical field. So, Pradhan begins his preparations to crack the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) while juggling his academic desires and familial responsibilities at the same time. 

Jay Kishore Pradhan enrolled on an online coaching program to understand the curriculum step by step. Jay Kishore faced various barriers but passed them all and remained dedicated to cracking the medical entrance exam. 

Read: Meet woman who failed to crack UPSC exam five times, became IAS in 6th attempt, is a social media star, she is from...

Jay Kishore Pradhan cracked the NEET exam in 2020 and secured a seat at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR).

