EDUCATION

Meet woman, who got 97.6% in class 10th, became topper in class 12th, later cracked NEET exam with 700 out of 720 scores, got admission in...

Jahnavi's dream to become a doctor began when she was in sixth grade, where she developed a keen interest in biology. Recognising her passion, she started preparing for NEET in her 11th grade. Read here to know how she prepared for the NEET exam.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 12:43 PM IST

Meet woman, who got 97.6% in class 10th, became topper in class 12th, later cracked NEET exam with 700 out of 720 scores, got admission in...
Every year, lakhs of students across the country sit for the NEET-UG exam, and only a few of them achieve their dreams. However, someone has rightly said that if efforts are put in the right direction, success is certain. One such story is of Jhanvi Banotra from Jammu, who topped the NEET exam with her hard work and dedication, Let's know more about her.

Who is Jahnavi Banotra?

Jahnavi Banotra, a bright and ambitious student from Jammu, has made her family and city proud by securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 51 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2022. Born to Chanderhass Banotra and Ambika Banotra, Jahnavi's parents have been her pillars of strength. Her grandfather, Late B.K. Sharma, was a retired IFS officer, and her other grandfather, S.K. Raina, was a senior advocate, providing an intellectual and professional environment that motivated Jahnavi to excel.

The dream to become a doctor

Jahnavi's dream to become a doctor began when she was in sixth grade, where she developed a keen interest in biology. Recognising her passion, she started preparing for NEET in her 11th grade. With dedication and hard work, she aced the exam, scoring 700 out of 720 marks.

Jahnavi Banotra's academic achievements

Jahnavi's academic journey has been remarkable. In her 10th grade, she scored 488 out of 500 marks (97.6%), and in her 12th grade, she scored 490 out of 500 marks (98%). Her academic excellence was not limited to school; she also excelled in NEET, securing a seat at the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

How Jahnavi Banotra prepared for NEET exam?

Her success can be attributed to her smart strategy. She joined coaching classes but focused more on self-study. Her grasp of biology was exceptional, which boosted her scoring in NEET. She also practiced physics and chemistry regularly and took mock tests to gauge her performance. Jahnavi's ability to stay focused and avoid distractions played a crucial role in her success. She studied for 8-10 hours daily and emphasized the importance of NCERT books, mock tests, and working on weak topics.

Jahnavi Banotra family's support

Jahnavi's family has been her biggest support system. Currently living in Bengaluru with her parents, she attributes her success to their encouragement and motivation. Her parents' educational background and professional environment have significantly contributed to her achievements.

Jahnavi Banotra is pursuing MBBS from AIIMS

Jahnavi is now pursuing her MBBS at AIIMS, New Delhi, one of India's most prestigious medical institutions. Her journey serves as an inspiration to thousands of students aspiring to crack NEET and pursue a career in medicine 

