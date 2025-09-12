Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Education

EDUCATION

Meet woman, who scored 700 marks out of 720 in NEET UG 2022, secured AIR 51, now pursuing MBBS from...

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is one of the most challenging examinations in India, with millions of students taking it every year. Meet Janhavi Banotra, Jammu's young achiever who score 700 marks out of 720 in NEET UG. Let's also discuss what was her preparation strategy.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 07:55 PM IST

Meet woman, who scored 700 marks out of 720 in NEET UG 2022, secured AIR 51, now pursuing MBBS from...
    The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is one of the most challenging examinations in India, with millions of students taking it every year. Achieving success in this exam requires a strategic plan rather than just extensive study. Today, we'll talk about Janhavi Banotra, Jammu's  young achiever who score 700 marks out of 720 in NEET UG. Let's also discuss what was her preparation strategy.

    Meet Jahnavi Banotra

    Jahnavi Banotra hails from Jammu's Shashtri Nagar. She lives with her parents in Bangalore. Jahnavi, hails from a educated background. She is the daughter of Chanderhass Banotra and Ambika Banotra and the granddaughter of Late B.K. Sharma (IFS) and S.K. Raina (Senior Advocate).

    Jahnavi is a young achiever, as she excelled academically in 10th and 12th boards. She score 488 out of 500 marks in class 10 (2020) and 490 out of 500 marks in Class 12 (2022). 

    Jahnavi Banotra has made Jammu proud by securing AIR 51 in NEET UG 2022 examination. Her score was 700 out of 720, and she also emerged as one of the top 20 female candidates in the country. She is now pursuing MBBS from AIIMS New Delhi.

    Jahnavi Banotra NEET Journey

    In one of her interview, she said that she dreamt of becoming a doctor from class 6th due to her interest in Biology, She also shared that she was inclined toward philanthropy. She started her preparations from class 11th and took coaching. She also heavily relied on NCERT books. She said she also gave test to indentify her weak areas, and in last sicx months she practiced questions in physics, revised NCERTs and test modules.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
