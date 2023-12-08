Meet one of India's youngest IAS officers, cracked UPSC exam twice by 24, her AIR was...

She cleared the 2019 UPSC exam with an All India Rank of 47 when she was 24 years old. Currently, she serves as the Sub-Collector, SDM, in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur.

Every year lakhs of aspirants take the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination, however, only a small number make it to the final round, and their success stories inspire others who are looking to clear the exam. Recently, there's been a lot of attention on Ishwarya Ramanathan, an IAS officer who successfully cleared the UPSC exam twice, both times at the age of 24. In this article, we will talk about her journey.

Ishwarya Ramanathan is one of the youngest IAS officers in India. She cleared the 2019 UPSC exam with an All India Rank (AIR) of 47 when she was 24 years old. Currently, she serves as the Sub-Collector, SDM, in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur.

In a recent interview, Ishwarya revealed that becoming an IAS officer was her childhood dream, inspired by her mother. Her mother, who married young and later got a government job, always encouraged Ishwarya to become a collector. Ishwarya's mother's influence motivated her throughout her journey.

Hailing from the coastal district of Cuddalore, Ishwarya witnessed various natural disasters like floods, cyclones, and heavy rains since childhood. The 2004 tsunami, in particular, had a profound impact on her. Witnessing the work of collector Gagandeep Singh Bedi during that time left a lasting impression on her.

Ishwarya graduated with an engineering degree from Anna University, Chennai in 2017. She began preparing for the UPSC exam during her college days and also took UPSC coaching. In her first attempt, her All India Rank was 630 and she secured Railway Accounts Service, she decided to pursue her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

In her second attempt in 2019, Ishwarya successfully cleared the UPSC exam with an AIR of 47, realising her goal of becoming an IAS officer.

Apart from her official duties, Ishwarya is active on social media, particularly Instagram, where she shares updates and has over one lakh followers. Notably, famous IAS officer Tina Dabi and her sister IAS Rhea Dabi also follow her on Instagram.