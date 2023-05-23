Meet Ishita Kishore, DU alumnus, sports enthusiast, who topped UPSC 2022

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the UPSC CSE 2022 final result on Tuesday. Ishita Kishore is the topper of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022. But who is Ishita Kishore, who has now become the talk of the town?

Ishita Kishore is an economics graduate. She completed her graduation from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University. After this, she worked with Ernst & Young in risk advisory. She has been an active sportsperson.

