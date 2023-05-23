Search icon
Meet Ishita Kishore, DU alumnus, sports enthusiast, who topped UPSC 2022

Ishita Kishore is the topper of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 02:46 PM IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the UPSC CSE 2022 final result on Tuesday. Ishita Kishore is the topper of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022. But who is Ishita Kishore, who has now become the talk of the town?

Ishita Kishore is an economics graduate. She completed her graduation from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University. After this, she worked with Ernst & Young in risk advisory. She has been an active sportsperson.

READ | UPSC 2022 exam results: Smriti Mishra secures 4th rank, Ishita Kishore bags top spot, Garima Lohia at AIR 2

