Meet Ishika Jha and Sanskriti Malviya hired for record-breaking packages, not from IIT, IIM, NIT; know their salary...

The students of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Bihar's Bhagalpur have showcased an excellent performance in campus selections. Two students of the institution, Ishika Jha and Sanskriti Malviya, have received a package of Rs 83 lakh each. This means they will receive a salary of about Rs 7 lakh every month. Both are third-year B.Tech Computer Science students and are yet to complete their course. Ishika Jha hails from Haryana, while Sanskriti Malviya is from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The students of the final year of the 2020-24 batch of Triple IT in Bhagalpur have not yet been campus-selected. Before this, the campus selection of the third-year students of the 2021-25 batch has been completed. The students of both batches said that from the beginning, they had tried to get good company. For this, they prepared separately. From the first year itself, they had started learning coding. He was trying continuously for mock interviews.

The students said that during the interview, usually what questions were asked, they got information from the seniors about it. He also discussed his preparation with the seniors. The seniors also got their mock interviews done. The result of such dedication and hard work was that both students were successful.

Ishika Jha said that she participated in the Google Hackathon. He got the topic of Forest Fire Prediction in it. Made a project on this. For this, she got the most 2.5 percent marks. Meanwhile, Sanskriti Malviya said that I have made an app related to women's empowerment in the Google Hackathon. With the help of this app, women can keep those things safe that they feel ashamed to keep publicly. According to Sanskriti, 2.5 percent of marks were received from Google for this project.