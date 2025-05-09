Ishika Bala of Chhattisgarh made everyone in her district and her family proud as she topped class 10th board exam. Her success is not only about clearing an exam but more than that she battled a severe disease and then topped the board exam.

Toppers success stories are also often inspiration stories as many students and candidates come from a unprivileged background or have battled serious medical issues or other problems. One such student who overcame a serious illness and not only passed but topped the state in the 10th exam has become an example of anything is possible if done with determination and hardwork. Ishika Bala of Chhattisgarh made everyone in her district and her family proud as she topped class 10th board exam. Her success is not only about clearing an exam but more than that she battled a severe disease like cancer and then topped the board exam.

Ishika Bala tops 10th boards in Chhattisgarh

Ishika of Kanker who now wants to crack UPSC exam to become an IAS officer. Bala is the daughter of a farmer who belongs to the Naxal-affected Kanker district of Chhattisgarh. She has not only battled blood cancer but also pursued her educational dreams and was fearless even amid such dangerous scenario. Ishika has scored 99.2% marks, while this time the pass percentage of the board was only 76%.

Ishika's struggles

Ishika has set an example of bravery and boldness as she achieved a big feat amid multiple dangers. In 2024, she was unable to appear for the exam due to her critical condition. However, she did not lose hope and gave up showing weakness even during her treatment. Though she was experiencing weakness, pain and fatigue, she continued to study

without leaving her books and education. After topping the exam, she now wants to focus on her dream of becoming an IAS officer in future and this of hers kept igniting the spark of education, hard work and an innate want of success which gave her strength to overcome any obstacle.

For her success, Ishika gives the credit to her parents and teachers. Feeling elated, her father felt that her daughter's courage and hard work made the whole family feel proud. Where Ishika Bala comes from, her district Kanker has only 59.6% female literacy rate, and in such a scenario, Ishika's achievement has become a new example and a renewed inspiration for the girl students there.

According to reports, this year another student of Kanker, Akhil Sen, has topped 12th board examination with a score of 98.2% marks. His father is the owner of a newspaper agency, and he managed to study simultaneously while helping his father in distributing newspapers early in the morning.