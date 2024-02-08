Meet IRS Zeba Khan, who cracked UPSC in third attempt, secured AIR...

In her first UPSC attempt, she couldn't crack cracked the prelims exam.

Becoming a civil servant is a dream for many UPSC aspirants. Lakhs of candidates appear for UPSC civil services exam every year. But only around 1000 could qualify for the exam to become IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS and other civil servants. Many aspirants take 2-3 attempts to crack UPSC civil service exam. One such person is IRS Zeba Khan who cracked UPSC exam in third attempt. She secured All India Rank (AIR) 423 in UPSC CSE 2020. She is currently an Assistant Commissioner (Income Tax).

In her first UPSC attempt, Zeba couldn't crack cracked the prelims exam. She belongs to Guna district of Madhya Pradesh. She did her schooling in Guna. Zeba did her graduation with a B.Sc in Electronics, Maths and Physics from Indore. She decided to prepare for UPSC CSE exam in Class 11-12. Zeba started her UPSC preparation in her college days. She joined a coaching in Indore for the UPSC civil service exam. After her graduation, she went to Delhi for her further UPSC preparation. After two unsuccessful attempts, she finally cracked UPSC in her third attempt.

During her preparation, she used to study by setting a timer. Zena didn't use any social media during her UPSC preparation. She also took the MPPSC exam. Her father is a primary teacher and her mother is a housewife.

READ | Meet IAS officer, ex-banker, who cracked UPSC in first attempt to become IPS, then IAS with AIR...