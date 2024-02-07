Meet IRS officer, who faced poverty in childhood, cracked UPSC exam, left job after few years due to...

Ravi Kapoor's journey from an ordinary middle-class family in Delhi to a renowned mentor for UPSC aspirants is nothing short of inspiring. Born into a family where financial constraints often dictated life's choices, Ravi's mother's teaching job became the lifeline for his education. Despite facing academic challenges, Ravi's determination to excel never wavered.

Following his 12th-grade education, Ravi ventured into the world of engineering, albeit briefly, before rediscovering his true passion: bodybuilding and sports. His remarkable achievements in bodybuilding competitions like Mr. India and Mr. Delhi highlighted his innate talent and dedication. However, a fateful injury during a rugby practice prompted him to reassess his career path.

Driven by the need to support his family, Ravi embarked on the arduous journey of preparing for the UPSC exam. Recognising the monumental task ahead, he sought guidance from a coaching institute in New Delhi'a Rajendra Nagar. With unwavering commitment and relentless effort, Ravi conquered the UPSC exam not once, but thrice.

Upon securing a coveted position as an IRS officer after his successful UPSC journey, Ravi's introspection led him to a profound realization. He understood that the challenges he faced during his UPSC preparation were likely shared by countless aspirants across the country. Determined to make a difference, Ravi made the bold decision to leave his esteemed position and become a beacon of guidance for UPSC aspirants.

Through his YouTube channel and website, Ravi Kapoor revolutionized UPSC preparation by offering comprehensive course content and invaluable guidance to aspiring civil servants. His selfless dedication and commitment to democratizing UPSC preparation have empowered millions of students, making quality education accessible to all.

With approximately 40,000 students currently benefiting from his guidance, Ravi Kapoor's vision of reshaping UPSC preparation is steadily becoming a reality.