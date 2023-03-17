Meet IRS officer Kuldeep Dwivedi, security guard's son who cracked UPSC 2015, know his success mantra

Pic: @wethinkastoppersdo/Instagram

Unquestionably, one of the most difficult exams in India is the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, which attracts thousands of applicants each year hoping to succeed and become IAS officers. The fact that only a few aspirants—out of the thousands who apply—succeed in passing the UPSC exam and becoming IAS officers speaks volumes about the high level of the exam.

In this article, we will talk about Kuldeep Dwivedi who secured 242 All India Rank in the Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in 2015. Kuldeep Dwivedi, who grew up amidst poor economic conditions since childhood, never let any problem come in the way of his success.

IRS Kuldeep Dwivedi is a resident of Sheikhpur, a small village in the Nigoh district of Uttar Pradesh. His father Suryakant Dwivedi works as a security guard at Lucknow University. He was the only earning member in the family, his salary was only 1100 rupees. In order to teach the children, Suryakant started working in the fields during the day.

Among 4 siblings, Kuldeep was the smartest in their studies. He graduated from Allahabad University in the year 2009. After getting his postgraduate degree in 2011, he started preparing for the exam. He had prepared for the UPSC exam while staying in Allahabad. Then he did not have a mobile and he used to talk to his family members through PCO.

Kuldeep Dwivedi appeared in the UPSC exam in the year 2015. He was successful in his first attempt with 242nd rank (IRS Kuldeep Dwivedi Rank). His training started in August 2016 in Nagpur. Kuldeep did not take any coaching for UPSC exam. He used to do a self-study by borrowing books from other candidates.