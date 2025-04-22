IRS Malavika G Nair is a Deputy Commissioner in the Revenue Department. Her husband, Nandagopan M, is an IPS officer who is undergoing training at Malappuram.

UPSC has declared the final result of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024. As many as 1,009 candidates -- 725 men and 284 women -- have been recommended by the UPSC for appointment to various services on the basis of Tuesday's results. Many serving officers, including IRS, IPS and other officers, who appeared in the exam, also secured better ranks this time. One such IRS officer is Malavika G Nair, who has secured All India Rank (AIR) 45 in the UPSC civil services exam 2024 final to become an IAS officer.

Who is IRS Malavika G Nair?

She is a 2020 batch IRS officer based in Kerala. She has now cleared the Civil Services Exam again on her sixth and final attempt. Her new AIR has paved the way for her to become an IAS officer. Malavika is a Deputy Commissioner in the Revenue Department. Her husband, Nandagopan M, is an IPS officer who is undergoing training at Malappuram.

Malavika is a native of Chengannur in Alappuzha district. IRS Malavika was pregnant when she began preparations for her sixth and final stab at the Civil Services Exam and wrote her mains exam just 14 days after giving birth. "This time the situation was challenging because of the baby. I could not have done it without my husband and my family's help. "My family helped with taking care of the baby and my husband, an IPS officer under training currently, helped me with the interview questions," she told a TV channel. She is among the five women from Kerala who ranked in the top 100 in the Civil Services Exam.

