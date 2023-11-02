Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get best handbags with a discount of 70%

Meet Narayana Murthy’s son, left Rs 5.65 trillion company, started his own firm, inspired by…

KWK 8: Sunny Deol dislikes this about Shah Rukh Khan, says Salman Khan is 'making everybody into a bodybuilder'

Dunki Drop 1: Shah Rukh Khan sends four 'ullu de patthe' illegally to London in Hirani's soulful film on immigration

Meet IRS, IAS Nandini KR, secured AIR 1 on fourth attempt, battled dengue; know her UPSC success story

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get best handbags with a discount of 70%

Meet Narayana Murthy’s son, left Rs 5.65 trillion company, started his own firm, inspired by…

KWK 8: Sunny Deol dislikes this about Shah Rukh Khan, says Salman Khan is 'making everybody into a bodybuilder'

8 Health drinks to improve gut health 

Cricketers who have won all 3 ICC white-ball trophies

7 most underrated performances of Shah Rukh Khan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

India's Own Version Of Israel's Iron Dome Defence System? How Will It Help?

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

KWK 8: Sunny Deol dislikes this about Shah Rukh Khan, says Salman Khan is 'making everybody into a bodybuilder'

Dunki Drop 1: Shah Rukh Khan sends four 'ullu de patthe' illegally to London in Hirani's soulful film on immigration

Meet Lavanya Tripathi, new member of Allu-Konidela family, began career in Hindi TV serials, met Varun Tej in...

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IRS, IAS Nandini KR, secured AIR 1 on fourth attempt, battled dengue; know her UPSC success story

Nandini attempted the UPSC test for the first time in 2013, but she was disappointed not to pass the first round, the UPSC Prelims.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

UPSC success story: The Civil Services Examination (CSE) administered by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of the toughest exams. It is a dream that many people have but only a few are able to achieve. Nandini KR, the UPSC 2016 topper who fulfilled her aspiration of becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, stood out among these candidates. Nandini's story is nothing less than an incredible tale of perseverance and success.

Nandini is a native of Karnataka's Kolar district and the daughter of a teacher. She started her academic career in a government school, where she established the groundwork for her later successes. 

She is a civil engineering graduate from MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology in Bangalore and eventually secured a job in the Public Works Department of Karnataka. Nandini's interest in public services started to grow throughout her time in this government position. Her desire to become an IAS officer was sparked by her firsthand observation of the government's activities, which prompted her to begin preparing for the UPSC, as reported by News18.

Nandini attempted the UPSC test for the first time in 2013, but she was disappointed not to pass the first round, the UPSC Prelims. Relentlessly, she made a comeback in 2014 and showed incredible tenacity in achieving an All-India Rank of 642. An important accomplishment for most, this one got her a job in the Indian Revenue Service in December 2015. 

However, Nandini's goals went beyond her position with the IRS, and she focused on her ultimate goal of becoming an IAS officer. She relocated to Delhi as a result of this choice, where she enrolled in a coaching centre to further her UPSC preparation. 

She faced even more difficulties in her quest for the IAS position and took the UPSC test three times, suffered the heartbreak of several setbacks, and battled dengue before her third mains exam. 

Unfortunately, she had to miss that exam due to her health. But Nandini's perseverance and commitment paid off in the end, as she secured the highest rank in the UPSC 2016 with an All India Rank of 1. She qualified for the examination with Kannada Literature as her optional subject.

Nandini was working as an IRS officer in Faridabad at the time the UPSC 2016 results were announced. A week before the result announcement, her friends used to tease her and make jokes about her results. She proved that hard work, persistence, and unwavering drive can turn obstacles into opportunities.

For three consecutive years, a girl has scored the highest on the UPSC Civil Services Exam. It was Ira Singal in 2014, Tina Dabi in 2015, and Nandini KR in 2016. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi excise policy case: ED summons Arvind Kejriwal today, AAP says BJP plans to get him arrested

Tejas' Anshul Chauhan was pleasantly surprised by Kangana Ranaut's professionalism, sweetness: 'Why do people say...'

Meet celebrity saree draper who has Isha Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt as clients; charges this whopping amount

US says evacuating its citizens, foreign nationals trapped inside Gaza top priority

Meet CEO of Rs 15000 crore revenue firm, who earned Rs 1.2 crore per day from his startup; know his success story

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE