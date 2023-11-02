Meet IRS, IAS Nandini KR, secured AIR 1 on fourth attempt, battled dengue; know her UPSC success story

Nandini attempted the UPSC test for the first time in 2013, but she was disappointed not to pass the first round, the UPSC Prelims.

UPSC success story: The Civil Services Examination (CSE) administered by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of the toughest exams. It is a dream that many people have but only a few are able to achieve. Nandini KR, the UPSC 2016 topper who fulfilled her aspiration of becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, stood out among these candidates. Nandini's story is nothing less than an incredible tale of perseverance and success.

Nandini is a native of Karnataka's Kolar district and the daughter of a teacher. She started her academic career in a government school, where she established the groundwork for her later successes.

She is a civil engineering graduate from MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology in Bangalore and eventually secured a job in the Public Works Department of Karnataka. Nandini's interest in public services started to grow throughout her time in this government position. Her desire to become an IAS officer was sparked by her firsthand observation of the government's activities, which prompted her to begin preparing for the UPSC, as reported by News18.

Nandini attempted the UPSC test for the first time in 2013, but she was disappointed not to pass the first round, the UPSC Prelims. Relentlessly, she made a comeback in 2014 and showed incredible tenacity in achieving an All-India Rank of 642. An important accomplishment for most, this one got her a job in the Indian Revenue Service in December 2015.

However, Nandini's goals went beyond her position with the IRS, and she focused on her ultimate goal of becoming an IAS officer. She relocated to Delhi as a result of this choice, where she enrolled in a coaching centre to further her UPSC preparation.

She faced even more difficulties in her quest for the IAS position and took the UPSC test three times, suffered the heartbreak of several setbacks, and battled dengue before her third mains exam.

Unfortunately, she had to miss that exam due to her health. But Nandini's perseverance and commitment paid off in the end, as she secured the highest rank in the UPSC 2016 with an All India Rank of 1. She qualified for the examination with Kannada Literature as her optional subject.

Nandini was working as an IRS officer in Faridabad at the time the UPSC 2016 results were announced. A week before the result announcement, her friends used to tease her and make jokes about her results. She proved that hard work, persistence, and unwavering drive can turn obstacles into opportunities.

For three consecutive years, a girl has scored the highest on the UPSC Civil Services Exam. It was Ira Singal in 2014, Tina Dabi in 2015, and Nandini KR in 2016.