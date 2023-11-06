Meet IRS Hriday Kumar Dash, wanted to become cricketer, cracked UPSC to fulfil his father's wish, his AIR...

Headlines

Mizoram Assembly Polls 2023: Security beefed up across state ahead of voting tomorrow

Apple working on AI, reveals CEO Tim Cook, may beat Google-Microsoft

BAN vs SL, World Cup 2023: Shakib, Shanto shine as Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets

Meet man who once sold pens to afford his education, built Rs 2,300 crore company

Delhi NCR news: Primary schools in Gurugram, Faridabad closed due to rising pollution

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mizoram Assembly Polls 2023: Security beefed up across state ahead of voting tomorrow

Apple working on AI, reveals CEO Tim Cook, may beat Google-Microsoft

Meet man who once sold pens to afford his education, built Rs 2,300 crore company

Worst trade signings in IPL history

Salman Khan's top 7 biggest openers ahead of Tiger 3 

7 Ayurvedic herbs to reduce belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

NCR Pollution: Odd-Even rule returns to Delhi as pollution engulfs the city!

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita-Vicky calls Aishwarya 'chudail', gets into an ugly fight with Neil in the house

Israel Hamas war: Israeli ground troops complete encirclement of Gaza city, set to enter in 48 hours

Rajeev Mehta aka Praful Parekh promises double treat for fans in Khichdi 2, here’s how

Alia Bhatt shares first glimpse of ‘baby tiger’ Raha on her first birthday, pens heartwarming note: ‘Our joy, our life…’

KH 234 is titled Thug Life: Kamal Haasan unleashes fierce action avatar in first collab with Mani Ratnam since Nayakan

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IRS Hriday Kumar Dash, wanted to become cricketer, cracked UPSC to fulfil his father's wish, his AIR...

Meet IRS Hriday Kumar Dash, who overcame many difficulties to finally crack the UPSC exam and made his father proud. Know his story here.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 09:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Becoming an IAS and IPS officer is a dream shared by many but only a few are able to become IAS or IPS officers. Some aspirants even drop their dreams and give up due to the long period it requires to crack the exam. Other people with their hard work and dedication cleared the exam. 

Today, we will talk about one aspirant who cracked the UPSC exam to fulfil his father's dream. IRS officer Hriday Kumar Dash is a native of Odisha. He was born in a humble family to a farmer father. 

Initially, Dash wanted to become a cricketer and was passionate about it. But that could not happen and then he decided to crack the UPSC exam. Hriday Dash did his schooling at a government school in his village. He was passionate about cricket and even played in the Inter-District Cricket Championship. 

After completing Class 12, Hriday's father had to sell his land to provide for Dash's higher education. This was a big shock for him. After that, Hriday decided to completely concentrate on studies and crack the UPSC exam. 

Dash then went to Utkal University to pursue a five-year Integrated MCA from Utkal University. While studying at the university, he started preparing for the UPSC exam. 

Hriday Kumar failed twice in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. But ultimately hard work and perseverance paid off in the third attempt. He cleared UPSC in the year 2015 with an All India Rank (AIR) of 1079. He was selected for IRS service.

Read: Where do IAS officers get training? Know institution's fees, courses, trainee officer's salary

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

World Cup 2023: South Africa advances to semi-finals as Pakistan stun New Zealand

Sunil Narine announces retirement from International cricket, will continue to play...

'ED summons to Arvind Kejriwal just beginning': Atishi claims BJP scared of AAP

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Grab up to 69% off on Diwali decoration and puja items

Alia Bhatt talks about ignoring 'complete lies' spoken about her, fans think she's hinting at Kangana Ranaut

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE