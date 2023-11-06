Meet IRS Hriday Kumar Dash, wanted to become cricketer, cracked UPSC to fulfil his father's wish, his AIR...

Meet IRS Hriday Kumar Dash, who overcame many difficulties to finally crack the UPSC exam and made his father proud. Know his story here.

Becoming an IAS and IPS officer is a dream shared by many but only a few are able to become IAS or IPS officers. Some aspirants even drop their dreams and give up due to the long period it requires to crack the exam. Other people with their hard work and dedication cleared the exam.

Today, we will talk about one aspirant who cracked the UPSC exam to fulfil his father's dream. IRS officer Hriday Kumar Dash is a native of Odisha. He was born in a humble family to a farmer father.

Initially, Dash wanted to become a cricketer and was passionate about it. But that could not happen and then he decided to crack the UPSC exam. Hriday Dash did his schooling at a government school in his village. He was passionate about cricket and even played in the Inter-District Cricket Championship.

After completing Class 12, Hriday's father had to sell his land to provide for Dash's higher education. This was a big shock for him. After that, Hriday decided to completely concentrate on studies and crack the UPSC exam.

Dash then went to Utkal University to pursue a five-year Integrated MCA from Utkal University. While studying at the university, he started preparing for the UPSC exam.

Hriday Kumar failed twice in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. But ultimately hard work and perseverance paid off in the third attempt. He cleared UPSC in the year 2015 with an All India Rank (AIR) of 1079. He was selected for IRS service.

