Meet IPS Simran Bharadwaj, who topped in CDS exam, then cracked UPSC in first attempt, got 172nd rank

IPS Simran Bharadwaj cracked UPSC CSE in 2022 on her first attempt. Knowher inspiring story.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 08:57 PM IST

Meet IPS Simran Bharadwaj, who topped in CDS exam, then cracked UPSC in first attempt, got 172nd rank
Meet IPS Simran Bharadwaj | Photo: LinkedIn

The story of IPS officer Simran Bharadwaj is extremely inspiring and motivating. IPS Bharadwaj hails from a village in Haryana. She always dreamt of becoming an Indian Police Service officer. Bharadwaj cracked the UPSC CSE in 2022 and secured an All India Rank (AIR) 172 on her first attempt. 

Prior to clearing the UPSC CSE, Bharadwaj had already cleared the UPSC CDS exam in 2021 with AIR 6.  IPS Simran Bharadwaj's father served in the Indian Army, and because of this, she moved around all over the country a lot. Simran pursued her schooling at Army Public School.

After completing school, she secured a set at the Kamala Nehru College at Delhi University to study Journalism. During her college days, she started her preparations for the civil services exam.  She continued to work hard and kept her preparation along with her bachelor's degree. 

During an interview, Simran said that she watched 40 to 50 videos of UPSC toppers and prepared a study plan for herself. She even prepared a list of her weaknesses and strengths. She started her preparation during the Covid-driven lockdown. 

Read: IIM success story: Meet Ranjith Ramachandran, night watchman at BSNL telephone exchange who became IIM professor

