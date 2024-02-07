Twitter
Headlines

ED raids multiple locations linked to ex-Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat

'Person who does good work never gets respect': Nitin Gadkari

Meet IIT graduate behind Rs 1500000 crore firm, used to get Rs 4.3 crore pay, promoted to CEO with salary of just Rs...

Meet IPS officer, daughter of IAS officer, who worked in Bollywood films, cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt with AIR...

'Beta ruk police aayegi...': Karan Wahi accuses biker of abusing and harassing him on Mumbai streets, shares video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Person who does good work never gets respect': Nitin Gadkari

Meet IIT graduate behind Rs 1500000 crore firm, used to get Rs 4.3 crore pay, promoted to CEO with salary of just Rs...

Meet IPS officer, daughter of IAS officer, who worked in Bollywood films, cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt with AIR...

9 Bollywood actresses who opened up about casting couch

7 dry fruits for sharp eyesight

8 health benefits of eating amla

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Meet man who was physiotherapist, then entered film industry, gave 3 blockbuster films, made Rs 1347 crore, is now...

Meet actress who worked in coffee shop, rejected Salman Khan film at 16, one film made her superstar, she is..

Meet actor who made debut as child artist, was set to be superstar, got 40 film offers at once, one mistake ended career

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IPS officer, daughter of IAS officer, who worked in Bollywood films, cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt with AIR...

Simala boasts a substantial following on Instagram, where she engages with over 11.4K followers.

article-main

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The UPSC Civil Services examination is renowned for its rigorous nature, standing as one of the toughest exams in India. Aspiring candidates dedicate hours of relentless study to crack this prestigious test. While some individuals undergo multiple attempts before succeeding, others manage to ace it on their very first try.

IPS Simala Prasad is one such individual who achieved success in her debut attempt at the UPSC exam. Remarkably, she accomplished this feat without the assistance of coaching. But who exactly is IPS Simala Prasad?

Born in October 1980 in Bhopal, Prasad hails from an illustrious background. She attended St. Joseph Co-ed School and is the daughter of Dr. Bhagirath Prasad, an esteemed IAS officer from the 1975 batch, and renowned author Mehrunnisa Parvez.

Prasad pursued a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and later completed her postgraduation in Sociology from Barkatullah University, Bhopal. Following her academic pursuits, she qualified for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission's exam, securing a post as a DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police). It was during her tenure in this role that she embarked on self-study to prepare for the UPSC examination, ultimately emerging successful.

Beyond her accomplishments in the civil services, Prasad has also ventured into the realm of Bollywood, featuring in notable films such as "Alif" (2017) and "Nakkash" (2019). In "Alif," she portrayed the character of Shammi, while in "Nakkash," she depicted the role of a journalist. Simala boasts a substantial following on Instagram, where she engages with over 11.4K followers.

Prasad's father, Dr. Bhagirath Prasad, has enjoyed a distinguished career as a vice-chancellor of two universities and served as a Member of Parliament from Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, from 2014 to 2019. 

Despite never considering a career in civil services during her formative years, Prasad harbored a passion for dancing and acting from childhood. Active participation in school and college plays fueled her love for the arts. Although her journey led her to unexpected paths, Prasad eventually realized her dream of becoming an IPS officer, embodying the spirit of perseverance and determination.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rajkumar Santoshi opens up on reuniting with Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol for Lahore 1947: 'Best dream team'

Iran announces visa-free entry for Indians under these conditions

Mamata Banerjee to visit Delhi today to attend meeting on simultaneous polls

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shuts down divorce rumours with sweet birthday post for Abhishek Bachchan: ‘Shine on’

Setback for Sharad Pawar as EC rules in favour of nephew Ajit's faction, calls his party 'real' NCP

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE