Meet IPS officer, daughter of IAS officer, who worked in Bollywood films, cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt with AIR...

Simala boasts a substantial following on Instagram, where she engages with over 11.4K followers.

The UPSC Civil Services examination is renowned for its rigorous nature, standing as one of the toughest exams in India. Aspiring candidates dedicate hours of relentless study to crack this prestigious test. While some individuals undergo multiple attempts before succeeding, others manage to ace it on their very first try.

IPS Simala Prasad is one such individual who achieved success in her debut attempt at the UPSC exam. Remarkably, she accomplished this feat without the assistance of coaching. But who exactly is IPS Simala Prasad?

Born in October 1980 in Bhopal, Prasad hails from an illustrious background. She attended St. Joseph Co-ed School and is the daughter of Dr. Bhagirath Prasad, an esteemed IAS officer from the 1975 batch, and renowned author Mehrunnisa Parvez.

Prasad pursued a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and later completed her postgraduation in Sociology from Barkatullah University, Bhopal. Following her academic pursuits, she qualified for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission's exam, securing a post as a DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police). It was during her tenure in this role that she embarked on self-study to prepare for the UPSC examination, ultimately emerging successful.

Beyond her accomplishments in the civil services, Prasad has also ventured into the realm of Bollywood, featuring in notable films such as "Alif" (2017) and "Nakkash" (2019). In "Alif," she portrayed the character of Shammi, while in "Nakkash," she depicted the role of a journalist. Simala boasts a substantial following on Instagram, where she engages with over 11.4K followers.

Prasad's father, Dr. Bhagirath Prasad, has enjoyed a distinguished career as a vice-chancellor of two universities and served as a Member of Parliament from Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, from 2014 to 2019.

Despite never considering a career in civil services during her formative years, Prasad harbored a passion for dancing and acting from childhood. Active participation in school and college plays fueled her love for the arts. Although her journey led her to unexpected paths, Prasad eventually realized her dream of becoming an IPS officer, embodying the spirit of perseverance and determination.