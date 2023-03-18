Meet IPS officer Shahnaz Illyas, a mother who left well-paying IT job to crack UPSC exam

Photo: LinkedIn

Women are serving as fantastic role models today by succeeding in every field, from top positions in government to successful company owners. The UPSC prelims exam 2023 is due to take place in the upcoming months, and millions of candidates are diligently preparing for one of the hardest exams.

This IPS officer Shahnaz Illyas's inspirational story will inspire you to pass the UPSC exams. After entering the field straight out of college, she worked in IT for almost five years. She hated her repetitive 9–5 work, though, and yearned for a more fulfilling career where she could make a difference in society.

With only two months of preparation cleared exam on first try

When Shahnaz was on maternity leave and eager to make use of her time effectively, her ambition of working for the government started to form. She began preparing for the Tamil Nadu Public Services Commission on her own with this enthusiasm.

She attempted the exams when she was nine months pregnant, and despite having only two months to prepare, she passed the prelims on her first try, according to The Logical Indian.

Shahnaz, who passed the 2020 UPSC CSE, recognized she had a chance to succeed in the Indian Civil Services as well. Yet throughout the planning, a problem with how she was going to manage the duties of her infant arose.

Shahnaz's family support made her blessed as her parents took up the duty of caring for her young daughter. They offered their unwavering support as she studied because they could see how determined she was to pass the exam and accomplish her goal. Shahnaz Illyas eventually succeeded in passing the UPSC CSE 2020 on her first try. She earned 217 AIR (All India Rank).

Tips for passing the UPSC examinations

According to IPS Shahnaz, when it comes to preparing for any exam, whether it's the UPSC or another exam, you need to have self-discipline. Establishing goals and achieving them is essential, she asserted.