Meet IPS Sakshi Verma aka 'Lady Singham', cracked UPSC in 4th attempt, Kullu SP is getting praise for...

IPS Sakshi Verma became SP at the age of 28 years and is getting appreciated for successfully carrying out rescue operations in Himachal Pradesh.

The destruction caused in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rainfall made a flood-like situation, a 420-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed in the state reached out to the stranded people to carry out rescue operations. ADG (Vigilance) Satwant Atwal Trivedi has talked about how women officers like Kullu SP Sakshi Verma, and Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan, who are playing significant roles in the rescue and relief operation.

"Women officers are equally competent to respond to any tough situation. While we are working this did not come to our mind if we are a male or a female officer and we responded as per the situation. It was not possible to get additional force.…"

IPS Sakshi Verma: About

IPS Sakshi Verma who became SP at the age of just 28 years carried the rescue operation amid heavy rains very smoothly in Himachal Prdaesh. She cracked the IAS exam by securing 175th rank on her 4th attempt.

Sakshi was born on 31 August 1989 in Rajpura, Punjab. She achieved the distinction of becoming an IPS officer in 2014. She is one of the youngest women who became SP at this age.

Earlier she was posted as SSP in Shimla where she thwarted the mafia involved in the business of drug smuggling. Later in early 2017, she red-handedly caught a brown sugar supplier along with his car in a raid in Sanjauli.

After this, the police raided his house in Krishna Nagar late at night and busted the sale of stolen goods. Since this incident, she is popular in Himachal by the name of Lady Singham.

She also took charge to provide security to women in the district and launched services like Gudiya Helpline, Shakti Button and Hoshiar Singh.