Meet IPS Safin Hasan, whose father worked as labourer, mother as cook, had accident on the day of exam, still cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams not just in India but globally. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt this exam, but only few students are able to fulfill their dreams. Today, in this article, we will tell you about one such inspriring story about IPS Safin Hasan who had an accident on the day of UPSC exam. But his ambition to become a civil servant did not let his courage down and kept him motivated to achieve his dream.

Who is IPS Safin Hasan?

Safin Hasan, born on July 21, 1995, in Palanpur, Gujarat, is an epitome of determination and perseverance. Coming from a humble background, his parents worked tirelessly to support his education. His mother, Naseem Banu, took up cooking jobs, while his father, Mustafa Hasan, labored at brick kilns and sold boiled eggs on the side. Despite facing financial hardships after his father lost his job at a diamond unit in 2000, Safin's parents ensured he received the best possible education.

What inspired IPS Safin Hasan to join civil sevices?

Safin credits his school, SKM High School, for providing him with important financial support during his difficult times. The school waived his fees for Class 11th and 12th, recognising his academic prowess. It was his time in school where he got the inspiration to join the civil services. During an interview, he told, one day the District Collector came to the school. The respect he received left a deep impression on Safin. At that very moment, the dream of joining the civil service was born in his mind.

IPS Safin Hasan's educational background

Safin excelled academically, scoring 92% in both his 10th and 12th board exams. He pursued a B.Tech degree from Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat, with the help of his relatives. During his college days, Safin faced another challenge - his English-speaking skills were mocked by his peers. Undeterred, he worked hard to improve his language skills and even gave his UPSC interview in English.

UPSC journey and setbacks

Safin Hasan's journey to becoming an IPS officer was not without obstacles. In 2017, while on his way to the UPSC exam center, he met with a severe road accident, sustaining injuries that required multiple surgeries and physiotherapy sessions. Despite his critical condition, Safin appeared for the exam and later cleared it with an All India Rank (AIR) of 570. However, his struggles didn't end there. During his interview phase, he faced health issues, including a urinary infection and tonsillitis, which forced him to be hospitalised multiple times.

Safin Hasan's determination and hard work paid off when he cleared the UPSC exam at the age of 22, becoming India's youngest IPS officer. He was appointed as the Assistant Superintendent of Police in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and later took charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic. His achievement serves as an inspiration to many young aspirants, showcasing the power of resilience and dedication.

IPS Safin Hasan's personal life and social work

Apart from his professional achievements, Safin is known for his social work. He volunteers for NGOs and educates children from slum areas. His commitment to serving the nation and its people is evident in his work and words. Safin Hasan's story is a testament to the fact that with hard work and determination, one can overcome any obstacle and achieve greatness