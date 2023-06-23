Search icon
Meet IPS who won Rs 1 crore in KBC, the doctor cracked UPSC twice without coaching

IPS Ravi Mohan Saini won Kaun Banega Crorepati Junior, a game show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

Meet IPS who won Rs 1 crore in KBC, the doctor cracked UPSC twice without coaching
Ravi Mohan Saini cleared UPSC when he was doing his medical internship. (File)

Ravi Mohan Saini has had an eventful life. He was just 14 years of age when he became a national sensation by appearing on a chart-busting television show in 2001. Later, he became an MBBS doctor and finally a civil servant. Who is Ravi Mohan Saini?

Ravi Mohan Saini won Kaun Banega Crorepati Junior, a game show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. He had won Rs 1 crore after he answered 15 tough questions. He made headlines then. He became a viral sensation 20 years later when he became the SP of a city in Gujarat in 2021.

Ravi was always a good student. He was in Class 10 when he appeared on the show. He wanted to try his luck in the show and meet the mega star. That win enhanced his self confidence.

Ravi was always a topper. He completed his MBBS from Jaipur's Mahatma Gandhi Medical College. He did not join any coaching for his UPSC preparations.

His father was a navy officer. He joined the Indian Police Service (IPS) taking inspiration from his father.

He couldn't clear mains in 2012. In 2013, he was selected for the Indian postal department's accounts and finance services. In the year 2014, he qualified the exam with an all-India rank 461.

He cleared UPSC when he was doing his medical internship.

