Meet IPS Preeti Chandra, first woman SP of Bikaner who cracked UPSC with AIR...

Know the story of IPS Preeti Chandra who cracked the UPSC exam on her first attempt.

UPSC is one of the toughest recruitment exams in the whole world. Those who clear the UPSC Civil Services exam are recruited at the top administrative, police works. It is not an easy task to crack the UPSC exam. Many aspirants also make multiple attempts to crack the exam to become IAS, IPS and IFS officers.

Today, let's talk about IPS officer Preeti Chandra who cracked the toughest exam on her first attempt. Chandra is the first woman SP of Bikaner and she is often regarded as the 'Lady Singham'.

Chandra originally hails from Rajasthan, Sikkar. She was born in 1979 and was always very determined. She was a teacher first and intended to become a journalist. After completing her M.Phill and began teaching in school. He began studying for the UPSC exam, though, because she was passionate about taking on major projects.

Even as a teacher, she wanted to do something big and hence started preparing for UPSC. After a lot of hard work and dedicated study, Preeti cracked the UPSC exam in 2008 with a whopping AIR 255. To top it all, Preeti cracked the UPSC on her first attempt.

Read: Bihar caste survey reveals only 5.76 % of SCs finished school; details inside