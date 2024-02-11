Twitter
US threatening sanctions to tear New Delhi away from Moscow: Russian Envoy

Viral video: Man finds worm in Cadbury chocolate, sparks online outrage

JDU issues three-line-whip to its MLAs ahead of Feb 12 Bihar floor test

Kangana Ranaut shares if she plans to become Prime Minister of India: ‘After watching Emergency, nobody will…’

Meet actress who began working at 16, made hit pair with brother-in-law, had 9 flops, quit films to become…

9 motivational quotes by Jennifer Aniston 

8 foods to enhance stamina naturally

India's record in Under-19 World Cup finals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Promise Day 2024: 10 iconic Bollywood songs on promises

Meet woman who topped class 12, cracked UPSC in 1st attempt to become IPS at 22 without coaching, got married to...

Kamyaa belongs to Odisha, and since childhood, she has been a diligent student. She achieved a staggering 98 per cent in class 12th to become the regional topper.

Jaisal Kaur

Feb 11, 2024

Some people change their career paths but this doesn’t means that they are confused instead it signifies that they are willing to take risk in order to achieve their dreams.

One such inspiring story is of IPS Kamyaa Misra who cracked UPSC in her first attempt.

Kamyaa belongs to Odisha, and since childhood she has been a diligent student. She achieved a staggering 98 per cent in class 12th to become the regional topper. Thereafter, Kamya enrolled at Delhi University and pursued graduation from Lady Shri Ram College. Meanwhile, she decided to prepare for the UPSC exams.

With her unwavering determination and hard work she cracked the exam on her first try at the age of 22. She became an Indian Police Service Officer in 2019 with AIR 172, achieved through without any coaching.

She was initially assigned to the Himachal cadre but was subsequently shifted to the Bihar cadre. In 2021, she married Awadhesh Saroj, an IPS officer from Bihar cadre and a graduate of IIT Bomabay in Udaipur.

 
