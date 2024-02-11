Meet woman who topped class 12, cracked UPSC in 1st attempt to become IPS at 22 without coaching, got married to...

One such inspiring story is of IPS Kamyaa Misra who cracked UPSC in her first attempt.

Kamyaa belongs to Odisha, and since childhood she has been a diligent student. She achieved a staggering 98 per cent in class 12th to become the regional topper. Thereafter, Kamya enrolled at Delhi University and pursued graduation from Lady Shri Ram College. Meanwhile, she decided to prepare for the UPSC exams.

With her unwavering determination and hard work she cracked the exam on her first try at the age of 22. She became an Indian Police Service Officer in 2019 with AIR 172, achieved through without any coaching.

She was initially assigned to the Himachal cadre but was subsequently shifted to the Bihar cadre. In 2021, she married Awadhesh Saroj, an IPS officer from Bihar cadre and a graduate of IIT Bomabay in Udaipur.