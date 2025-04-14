Cracking the UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) is no easy job, yet millions of aspirants appear for it every year, carrying dreams to mark their journey in the realms of administration. However, it's no secret that only a few are able to achieve desired results.

Cracking the UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) is no easy job, yet millions of aspirants appear for it every year, carrying dreams to mark their journey in the realms of administration. However, it's no secret that only a few are able to achieve desired results. In this article, we will walk you through the journey of IPS Akash Kulhari.

IPS Kulhari stands as an inspiring figure for those who want to chase their dreams, despite failures and hardships. Let's get to dive into his journey further!

Who is Akash Kulhari?

Born in Bikaner, Rajasthan, Akash Kulhari was not counted among bright students during his school days. He scored just 57 per cent in his 10th-grade exams and therefore was denied admission in class 11th at his school. Despite this early set back, he chose to keep going. He enrolled in a Kendriya Vidyalaya, where he scored an impressive 85 per cent in 12th exams.

As per media reports, Akash was once expelled from school due to his poor academic performance. However, his never-say-die attitude made his rise over his setbacks and failures.

Akash went on to pursue his undergraduate studies from Duggal College in Bikaner. Later, he moved to Delhi for higher studies, earning a Master's degree (MA) from the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Journey to UPSC

Through unwavering dedication and passion, Akash Kulhari decided to prepare for UPSC examination, clearing it on his very first attempt. He secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 273 in UPSC CSE 2005. In 2006, he was allotted the Uttar Pradesh cadre.

At present, Akash is serving as the Inspector General (IG) of Public Grievances and Director General of Police (DGP) Headquarters in Uttar Pradesh.