Meet IPS officer, who left CRPF, I-T department jobs to crack UPSC after marriage, she is posted at...

Even after getting married in 2015, she was able to handle her household responsibilities while pursuing her dreams.

IPS Tanu Shree's story shows that no matter how successful you are, there are always more goals to strive for. She began her public service career as an Assistant Commandant in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in 2014. But she didn't stop there. She set her sights on a bigger goal: passing the UPSC exams. After a lot of hard work, she passed the exams in 2016 and became an IPS officer in May 2017. She trained at the Police Academy in Hyderabad.

Tanu Shree credits her success to her parents, Subodh Kumar and Neelam Prasad. Even after getting married in 2015, she was able to handle her household responsibilities while pursuing her dreams. Her father, who was a former DIG, inspired her.

She started her education in the Motihari district of Bihar. She moved to different places with her father's postings and went to various schools. She finished Class 12 at DAV Public School in Bokaro. Later, she moved to Delhi to prepare for competitive exams. Her elder sister, Manu Shree, who is a CRPF commandant, also motivated her.

Tanu Shree's incredible transition from serving in the CRPF to the Income Tax Department, and ultimately to joining the ranks of the IPS, is a true reflection of her relentless dedication, tireless effort, and the unwavering backing of her family. Her journey is a stirring account of perseverance and accomplishment that commands genuine admiration and respect.