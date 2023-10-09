Meet IPS officer, who failed UPSC twice, but bagged AIR 203 in her third attempt; know her success story

IPS Ankita Sharma is a 2018 batch IPS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre.

UPSC is considered one of the toughest exams in India. Lakhs of candidates appear for the exam every year, but around 10,000 aspirants are able to crack the prelims exam. In the final list after prelims, mains, and interview tests, around 1,000 candidates crack the exam to become IAS, IPS, IFS and other civil servants. They have to study religiously for hours to clear this high-profile exam. Some even have their roles as famous civil servants. One such person is IPS Ankita Sharma, whose role was India's first woman IPS officer Kiran Bedi.

IPS Ankita Sharma is a 2018 batch IPS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre. She is currently posted as SP of the Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district. Ankita has earlier led many Naxalite operations in Bastar. The IPS officer cracked the UPSC CSE exam on her third attempt in 2018. She secured All India Rank (AIR) 203 and bagged 1035 marks in the final list.

She moved to Delhi to study for the UPSC. But she only stayed there for six months and returned home. She then began preparing for exams on her own. IPS Ankita hails from Durg, Chhattisgarh. She attended a government school for her early education. She completed her MBA after receiving a degree from her hometown.

She is married to Vivekanand Shukla, an officer in the Indian Army. Her father Rakesh Sharma is a businessman, and her mother Savita Sharma is a housewife. She is the oldest of three siblings. IPS Ankita is quite active on social media. She has 283.8K followers on X and 768K on Instagram.

