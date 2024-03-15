Twitter
Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, undergoes angioplasty

NEET MDS 2024: SC refuses to postpone exams, extends internship cut-off date to…

Apple iPhone users in India under 'high risk', sensitive information may be leaked, government issues warning

Meet Indian actress, who charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second ad; and it's not Alia, Deepika, Katrina, Kareena or Samantha

Meet IPS officer who cracked UPSC at 22, without coaching, her AIR was...

Education

Meet IPS officer who cracked UPSC at 22, without coaching, her AIR was...

Odisha-born Kamyaa has been a conscientious learner since she was young. She was the top student in the region for class 12 after achieving an astounding 98%

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 01:07 PM IST

(Image source: Instagram)
A change in career does not necessarily indicate indecision; rather, it shows a willingness to take calculated risks in pursuit of one's goals. The story of IPS Kamyaa Misra, who passed the UPSC on her first try, is one such inspirational tale.

Odisha-born Kamyaa has been a conscientious learner since she was young. She was the top student in the region for class 12 after achieving an astounding 98%. Following her graduation from Lady Shri Ram College, Kamya enrolled at Delhi University. She chose to get ready for the UPSC exams in the interim. 

She passed the exam on her first attempt at the age of 22 thanks to her unwavering determination and diligence. With AIR 172, she was able to become an Indian Police Service Officer in 2019 without the need for coaching. 

After being moved to the Bihar cadre, she was originally assigned to the Himachal cadre. She got married to Awadhesh Saroj in 2021. He was an IPS officer from the Bihar cadre and an IIT Bomabay graduate from Udaipur.

