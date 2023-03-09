Meet IPS officer Simala Prasad, acted in films, cracked UPSC in first attempt without coaching (Photo: Insta/Simala Prasad)

UPSC success story: UPSC Civil Services exam is surely one of the toughest exams in India. Aspirants have to go through hours of study to crack this high-profile exam. While some take several attempts to clear the UPSC CSE exam, others nailed it in their first attempt.

One such person is IPS Simala Prasad, who cracked the UPSC exam in her first attempt. Not just that, she cleared the exam without coaching. But who is IPS Simala Prasad?

She is an IPS officer of the 2010 batch and is currently posted in Madhya Pradesh. Born in October 1980 in Bhopal, Prasad studied at St Joseph Co-ed School.

She studied BCom in her graduation, and after that, she did sociology in postgraduation from Barkatullah University, Bhopal.

After completing her college studies, Simala qualified the MP PSC exam of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission. She was posted as DSP after clearing this exam. During this time, she started preparing for the UPSC exam just by self-studying and later nailed it.

She has also worked in Bollywood films such as Alif (2017) and Nakkash (2019). She played the character of Shammi in Alif and a journalist in Nakkash. The IPS officer has 10.9 k followers on Instagram.

Her father Dr Bhagirath Prasad is a 1975 batch IAS officer, who had been a vice Chancellor of two universities and a Lok Sabha member from Bhind, Madhya Pradesh from 2014 to 2019. Simala's mother Mehrunnisa Parvez is a well-known writer.

Since childhood, Simala was fond of dancing and acting. During her school-college days, she used to participate a lot in plays and other activities. He had never thought of joining the civil service but later became an IPS officer.

