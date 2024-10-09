He announced his resignation last month from service after serving for 18 years.

Days after announcing his resignation, a senior IPS officer in Bihar, was on Wednesday given a new assignment by the Nitish Kumar government in the state. He is none other than IPS Shivdeep Lande, who was the IG of Purnea Range when he made public his decision to quit about a month ago. The 2006-batch officer of Bihar cadre announced his resignation citing personal reasons.

Despite this, he has been made to swap posts with Rakesh Rathi, the IG (Training) stationed at Patna. Sources in the government said the resignation of IPS Lande "has not been accepted", but did not divulge further details, PTI reported.

He is known for his flamboyant persona and hails from Maharashtra. He had caused a flutter on September 19 when he announced his resignation, but said he would "remain in Bihar" and serve its people. The sudden move had led to speculations that the 48-year-old, whose wife is the daughter of a former Maharashtra minister, was planning a political plunge. He announced his resignation last month from service after serving for 18 years.

IPS Shivdeep is originally from Akola in Maharashtra and after going to Mumbai on deputation from Bihar, he has also worked as IG in Maharashtra ATS there. In Bihar, his tenure as Patna SP (Central Region) was quite popular. He arrested many criminals and took action against offenders.

IPS Lande holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. After his graduation, he was attracted towards civil services. He then cracked the UPSC CSE in 2005 and became an IPS officer in 2006. Lande was first selected as an IRS officer.

