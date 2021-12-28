Meet IPS officer Shahnaz Illyas, who prepared for UPSC exam during maternity leave and got AIR 217

There are many women whose lives change after marriage and children. Many leave their careers midway. However, there are several who overcome challenges and set an example. Today, we are going to share IPS officer Shahnaz Illyas' story who took the UPSC exams during her maternity leave and secured AIR 217 in CSE 2020.

Shahnaz Illyas worked in an IT company for five years after college. However, a 9 to 5 job wasn't her calling. She wanted to do something for society, then decided to become a civil servant when she was on leave during her pregnancy.

According to a report in the Logical Indian, Shahnaz appeared for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) prelims examination in the 9th month of pregnancy and passed the preliminary examination in his first attempt after just two months of preparation.

However, after passing the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) prelims examination, Shahnaz realised that she also had the ability to clear the UPSC Civil Services Examination, but the biggest challenge was time. It was difficult for her to take out 8 to 10 hours everyday with a baby to take care.

Shehnaaz Ilyas was lucky to get support from her parents during the UPSC exam preparation. Her parents took care of her baby while she prepared for one of the toughest exams in the country. She worked hard and secured AIR 2017 and became an IPS officer in 2020.

Shahnaz says that she used to make a schedule for the entire month first and then follow the routine with full discipline. complete the schedule with full discipline.