The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil service exam is widely regarded as one of the toughest examinations in the country -- for it requires patience, hard work and dedication. Only a few manage to crack it on first attempt, setting examples for everyone.

Every success story is unique in itself, reflecting years of endeavours and passion of the aspirants. In this article, we are going to tell you about the journey of one such IPS officer whose story stands out for his ability to overcome setbacks and embrace challenges.

We're talking about IPS Akash Kulhari, who was once expelled from school due to his poor academic performance. Yet, he did not give in to adversities and kept going. Let's get to dive into his journey further.

Who is IPS Akash Kulhari?

Born and brought up in Rajasthan's Bikaner, Akash Kulhari was not a brilliant student in his early years. In his Class 10 board exams, he just scored 57 per cent and was denied admission by his school in Class 11th.

After being expelled, Akash was admitted to Kendriya Vidyalaya where he bounced back, scording an impressive 85 per cent in Class 12th board examinations. After this, he went on to complete his B.Com from Duggal college, Bikaner. Later, he earned a master's degree from renowned Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi.

Akash also secured an M.Phil degree from JNU.

While studying at JNU, he got inspired to opt for civil services and hence, decided to give it a shot. Interestingly, Akash cracked UPSC civil service exam on his very first attempt in 2005, securing an All India Rank (AIR) 273.

At present, he serves as Inspector General (IG) of Public Grievances at the Director General of Police (DGP) Headquarters in Uttar Pradesh.