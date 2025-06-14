Widely regarded as one of the most challenging exams in the country, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil service exam is a dream to millions. However, there are a few who make it to the final list every year, for it requires dedication, hard work and most importantly, resilience.

In this article, we are going to walk you through the journey of IPS Akash Kulhari whose story stands out as testament to perseverance and passion. IPS Kulhari was once expelled from school due to his poor academic performance. Yet, he never gave up and kept going. Let's unfold his journey further.

Who is IPS Akash Kulhari?

Born and raised in Rajasthan's Bikaner, Akash Kulhari was not a brilliant student in his early years. In his Class 10th exams, he just scored 57 per cent and was denied admission in Class 11th. Undeterred, he pursued his intermediate studies from Kendriya Vidyalaya where he bounced back, bagging 85 per cent in 12th board exams. Later, Akash went on to complete his B.Com from Duggal College.

After this, he earned a master's and an M.Phil degree from renowned Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi. During his time at JNU, he got inspired to pursue UPSC exam. Interestingly, Akash cracked the exam on his first attempt in 2005, clinching an All India Rank (AIR) 273.

Akash Kulhari currently serves as Inspector General (IG) of Public Grievances at the Director General of Police (DGP) Headquarters in Uttar Pradesh.