16 encounters in 15 months: Meet IPS officer whose name instills fear among terrorists, her UPSC rank was...

Sanjukta Parashar, an IPS officer from Assam, embodies bravery and determination in her fight against terrorism. Her relentless efforts in the jungles of Assam, armed with an AK-47, have made her a formidable force against anti-social elements. In just 15 months, she has successfully neutralised 16 terrorists, arrested over 64, and seized vast quantities of weapons and ammunition. Her mere name is enough to strike fear into the hearts of militants in the region.

Born and raised in Assam, Sanjukta Parashar pursued her education with distinction. After completing her schooling in Assam, she graduated in Political Science from Indraprastha College, Delhi. She then earned a postgraduate degree in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), followed by an MPhil and PhD in US Foreign Policy.

Sanjukta's journey into the Indian Police Service (IPS) began when she secured the 85th rank in the All India Civil Services Examination, becoming part of the 2006 batch. She chose the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, and her career has been marked by a series of remarkable achievements.

Her first posting in 2008 was as Assistant Commandant in Makum, Assam, where she was soon deployed to control the violence between Bodos and Bangladeshis in Udalguri. Later, as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in the Sonitpur district of Assam, Sanjukta led CRPF teams in direct combat with Bodo militants, personally engaging in operations while carrying an AK-47. Images of these operations, showing her leading from the front, quickly went viral on social media.

Despite receiving numerous death threats from militant organizations, Sanjukta Parashar remained undeterred. In 2015, she spearheaded an anti-Bodo terrorist operation, eliminating 16 militants in just 15 months. Her team also apprehended 64 Bodo militants and recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition. In previous years, her efforts had led to the arrest of 175 terrorists in 2014 and 172 in 2013.

Beyond her role as a fierce law enforcement officer, Sanjukta is known for her compassion. She often spends her time assisting people in relief camps whenever she can take a break from her duties. She describes herself as humble and loving, emphasizing that only criminals have reason to fear her.