Meet IPS officer Ravi Mohan Saini, became crorepati at 14, cracked UPSC exam twice, Amitabh Bachchan is his fan

IPS Ravi Mohan Saini does not need any introduction. Every viewer who watches the TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati knows him. In 2001, he won Rs 1 crore with KBC Junior. Such was IPS Ravi Mohan Saini's charm, Amitabh Bachchan himself had become his admirer. Ravi Saini later cleared UPSC Civil Services and became an IPS. IPS Ravi Mohan Saini is now posted in Gujarat.

It is to be noted that IPS Ravi Mohan Saini is also an MBBS and he was a topper throughout his academic career. Interestingly, IPS Ravi Mohan Saini managed to clear Civil Services through self-study.

IPS Ravi Mohan Saini was in class 10 when he won Rs 1 crore in Kaun Banega Crorepati Junior. IPS Ravi Mohan Saini later said in an interview that he tried his luck at KBC Junior because he wanted to meet Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan because he was a big fan of his.

In his interview, he said, "After my schooling, I did my MBBS from Mahatma Gandhi Medical College in Jaipur. I was doing my internship after MBBS when I cleared UPSC. My father was in the Navy and I joined the police force after being inspired by him."

Ravi Mohan Saini appeared in the UPSC exam for the first time in 2012 and was successful in clearing the Preliminary exam but he could not clear the Main exam.

He once again appeared in UPSC again in 2013 and was selected for Indian Post and telecom, accounts, and finance services. In 2014, he decided to appear again in the exam and then qualified for the Indian Police Services (IPS) with an All-India Rank of 461.

As of now, Ravi Mohan Saini is an IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre.

